2 charged after video shows men pouring beer down alligator's throat

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPVI) -- Two men are facing charges after authorities say they caught an alligator and poured beer into its mouth in Palm City, Florida.

Police arrested Timothy Kepke and Noah Osborne last week.

The arrests came in response to an August complaint to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about a video of the incident on social media.

Timothy Kepke and Noah Osborne are facing charges after authorities say they caught an alligator and poured beer into its mouth.



The video obtained by WPBF appears to show Kepke attempting to get the alligator to bite his arm.

When it does, Kepke pours beer down the animal's throat.

Police say Kepke admitted he was the one in the video.

He said Osborne caught the reptile with his bare hands and they later let the gator go.

They both are charged with unlawfully taking an alligator and have been released on bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
animal crueltyanimal abuseu.s. & worldalligatorcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drexel University student raped at off-campus apartment: Officials
Wrongly convicted man walks free after 27 years
Detectives stumble upon possible suspect in jogger assault
3 Center City, Logan Square small businesses fall victim to smash and grab robberies
Soccer coach accused of soliciting explicit images from players
Reward grows to $52K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Murder of mother of 9 in NJ still unsolved 30 years later
Show More
The 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is 50 days away
Sixers fan supporting Hong Kong ejected from preseason game
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Vikings, Week 6 games
Wayne Simmonds returns to Philadelphia to face off against Flyers
Friend of crash victim fighting to change parking rules
More TOP STORIES News