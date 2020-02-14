2 charged in connection with armed robbery at Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.Darwin Sandoval and Rufino Guerrero De La Rosa were arraigned Friday morning on robbery and assault charges less than 24 hours after the alleged crimes at Lehigh Valley Mall.The suspects allegedly approached a man who was sitting in a car, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.Investigators say they then repeatedly punched the victim and took shopping bags out of his car.The suspects later told police they attacked the man because he had previously robbed them.