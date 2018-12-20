Workers at facility for disabled children arrested for allegedly staging boxing matches between kids

WEST WHITELAND TWP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two workers at a local facility that treats people with disabilities are under arrest tonight.

They're accused of watching two kids fight without stopping it and one worker is even accused of encouraging the violent behavior.

The alleged incident took place at the Devereux Kanner Center in West Whiteland Township in Chester County.

Arrested and charged in the case are Anthony Merrick, 25, of Coatesville and Rayne Portella, 24, of Glenside.

Exton police said surveillance video shows Merrick actually lining up two 13-year-old boys, one with developmental disabilities, in a quasi-boxing ring and encouraging them to hit each other

"We see them punching each other, in a boxing match. They were placed head-to-head, facing each other and they kind of tapped gloves and start fighting," said Exton Police Det. Scott Pezick. "One of them you can see blood coming from him."

Police say the video shows one of the staff members recording the fight on his cell phone. Investigators said that staff member later shared the video with other staff members on Snapchat.

Officials said they only learned of the incident because one of the fathers reported it. They say the staffers never reported the incident, as required by law.

"Not only did they not report it, but they were also encouraging it," said Pezick. "They had a duty to protect these children, and they are not just children they are children with developmental disabilities."

