2 critical following attempted robbery outside Feltonville bar

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar that's left two men fighting for their lives.

The Action Cam was on the scene on the 4800 block of Front Street in the city's Feltonville section around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a customer was approached by an armed man.

The customer tried to fight off the would-be robber when the gun went off.

Another customer inside the bar heard the gunfire, and fired his own gun at the suspect, hitting him.

Both the victim and the suspect were taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

