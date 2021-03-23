2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge

By
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people have died and another person was injured after a crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the bridge.

Officials confirm to Action News that three occupants in a disabled vehicle were rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. Two of the occupants have died. The condition of the third victim remains unclear.



Only one lane is open heading into Delaware. Drivers should expect major delays near the crash scene.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawarefatal crashaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly will not adopt Pa.'s relaxed COVID-19 restrictions on April 4
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
2 men accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in Miami hotel room
Carjacking suspect leads Philly police on chase into South Jersey
Father, 2 kids injured after Camelback ski lift plummets to ground
Contestant faints as duets dazzle at Hollywood Week on 'Idol'
Man charged with attempted murder of undercover federal agent in NJ
Show More
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Get free food, win a trip for National Cheesesteak Day 2021
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
Antique door thefts in Philly cause concerns for home, property owners
Resident killed in fire at New York assisted living facility
More TOP STORIES News