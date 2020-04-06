Two dead, several injured after three separate shooting incidents within hours in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials said two people were killed and five were injured in three separate shooting incidents in Trenton on Sunday.The first shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park.Investigators said a large group of people was gathered at the basketball court when several suspects came up Bond Street and fired as many as 40 shots at the group through an empty lot.Police said a man was struck in the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.According to investigators, a second man was also struck in the torso and remains hospitalized.While detectives were investigating that shooting, another occurred in the 100 block of Hoffman Avenue around 7 p.m.Police said a large group of people was gathered to watch a street fight between two females when someone approached one of the women standing in the crowd and shot her in the head. She was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.Around 9 p.m., a third shooting occurred in the 400 block of Garfield Avenue.Police said several people were hanging out in the area when a vehicle drove down the street and fired numerous rounds.One victim was struck in the hand, a second victim was struck in the leg, and a third victim was struck in the head.These three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.Investigators said that while officers were securing the scene and locating evidence, they found a fourth victim in the backyard of one of the houses on Garfield Avenue. This male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials said these investigations are all ongoing and no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.