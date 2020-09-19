2 dead after head-on crash in Prices Corner, Delaware

PRICES CORNER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash Friday night in New Castle County, Delaware.

The crash happened around 9:08 p.m. on Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner.

According to state police, a 52-year-old man driving a Chevy Blazer in the westbound lanes crossed over the median near Route 41 and entered the eastbound lanes.

The Blazer then struck a Jeep Renegade driven by a 62-year-old woman.

Both victims, who police say were wearing seatbelts, were taken to Christiana Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The man was identified as a resident of Bear, while the woman was identified as a resident of Wilmington.

The names of the victims won't be released until family members can be notified.

The eastbound lanes of Kirkwood Highway were closed for about four hours following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Calio of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8483.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countycar crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects sought after shots fired at 3 plainclothes officers
Video shows man trying to light Black Lives Matter flag on fire
Bars, restaurant owners say Gov. Wolf's new mandate is 'double-edge sword'
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
2 dead, 14 wounded by gunfire at party in Rochester, New York
What's next for the Supreme Court after Ginsburg's death?
Gov. Murphy 'shocked, disgusted' following shooting at officers' home
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy And Cool This Weekend
Philly police cracking down on illegal dirt bike, ATV activity
Fans, stores, restaurants prepare for tailgating ban at Eagles home opener
TikTok influencer reacts to looming ban on app in the U.S.
Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of UK honor
More TOP STORIES News