2 dead following domestic shooting in Cheltenham Township: Police

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Authorities are investigating after two adults were shot and killed on Saturday at a home in Cheltenham Township.Police were called to a home in the 7700 block of Green Valley Road just before 12 p.m. after reports of gunfire.When police arrived, they found two adults dead inside the house. Officers said the shooting is domestic and that a person of interest was speaking with officers.Neighbors who spoke with Action News said the couple who lived at the home has two young children."They were relatively new to the neighborhood, maybe four or five years," said Craig Brown, who lives nearby. "But I knew them to be...pleasant, kind...I don't know, it's very shocking."Saturday's shooting marks the third and fourth homicide in Montgomery County since the pandemic began in mid-March, authorities said. The homicides have been domestic, according to the district attorney's office, which is currently investigating the shooting.