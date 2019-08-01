2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night.Concerned family members, who hadn't heard from the woman, called police to the house on the 3200 block of South 67th street at 5:30 p.m.Officers discovered two bodies in the bedroom. Both the man and woman in their 30s had gunshots to the head, with a gun laying nearby.Their names have not been released.