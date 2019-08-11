2 fire company members hit by out-of-control car in Northampton Co.

LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Two members of a fire company are recovering after they were hit by a car while directing traffic.

It happened at a church festival in the Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Investigators say they were struck by an out-of-control car in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County.

Police say an elderly driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The two victims are expected to be okay.
