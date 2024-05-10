Dorney Park opens for 2024 season, featuring new Iron Menace roller coaster

Wildwater Kingdom is set to open on May 25.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dorney Park opens Friday for the 2024 season.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania, amusement park's 40th season features its new roller coaster, the Iron Menace, which Action News' Alyana Gomez and our Nasdaq expert Mirabel Aber tested out last month.

The park is only open on weekends for now and Wildwater Kingdom is set to open on May 25.

As a reminder, if you plan on making mom scream on Mother's Day Weekend, you should think about treating her to fast pass so she won't have to stand in line!

The fast pass starts at $45 and gets you through the maze of the line faster!

Also, if you want to make sure the family stays together, the Iron Menace seats up to seven people across -- so you can hold each other's hand while on the new thrilling ride.

Finally, the height requirement is 48 inches, or four feet tall, so your little ones may be able to join in all the fun!

Iron Menace is the world's first dive coaster, complete with a 360-degree corkscrew spin!

So, for those who are brave enough, get ready for wild inversions and the feeling of weightlessness.