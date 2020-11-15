Philadelphia fire medics ambushed while tending to patient; ambulance damaged

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said one person has been taken into custody after an ambulance was damaged while medics were tending to a call in the city's Hunting Park section early Sunday.

It happened just after midnight on the 1200 block of West Somerset Street.

Police said while medics were tending to a man an unknown person approached and began to throw bricks at the ambulance, jumping on the hood of the vehicle and causing extensive damage.

The medic crew called for assistance, but the man ran off before police arrived.

The ambulance had to be taken out of service due to the damage it incurred.

The incident remains under investigation.
