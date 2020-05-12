Two houses destroyed and a third damaged by a fire in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two houses were destroyed and a third was damaged by a fire in Washington Township, Gloucester County Monday night.The fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. on the unit block of Lawrence LaneFirefighters said when they arrived heavy flames were shooting from the first floor of the house.The fire quickly spread to a neighboring home and a second alarm was sounded.The fire also consumed a garage and at least one car.It took firefighters a half hour to get the fire under control.There are no reports of any injuries.The cause of the fire is still under investigation but fire crews said it might have started in the garage.