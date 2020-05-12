Two houses destroyed and a third damaged by a fire in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two houses were destroyed and a third was damaged by a fire in Washington Township, Gloucester County Monday night.

The fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. on the unit block of Lawrence Lane

Firefighters said when they arrived heavy flames were shooting from the first floor of the house.

The fire quickly spread to a neighboring home and a second alarm was sounded.

The fire also consumed a garage and at least one car.

It took firefighters a half hour to get the fire under control.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but fire crews said it might have started in the garage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gloucester countyfire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Angst growing over COVID-19 restrictions in Bucks County
3 firefighters injured battling blaze at Del. apartment complex
Know your rights before heading back to work
Man arrested for assaulting store employee over face mask: Police
Police ID officer who shot scissor-wielding man in Philly
Man killed in fiery New Jersey Turnpike crash
Police ID victims killed in Delaware cemetery shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Bright and Breezy, Still Cool Today
Gov. Murphy: NJ expected to have dates for start of reopening process soon
Gov. Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight
Philly Officials Say Pandemic Outlook Improving. Economy? Not So Much
'Storefront Artwork Initiative' adding brightness to closed store fronts
More TOP STORIES News