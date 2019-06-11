2 in custody, 1 sought after pursuit involving Pa. State Police ends with crash in Delaware

EDGEMOOR, Del. (WPVI) -- A police pursuit involving Pennsylvania State Police ended with a crash near Interstate 495 in Delaware on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened after the vehicle exited I-495 at Edgemoor Road but crashed on Governor Printz Boulevard.

There was no immediate word as to why police were in pursuit of the vehicle or exactly where the chase began.

Two female suspects were taken into custody.

A Delaware State Police helicopter was called in to assist in the search for another suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashpennsylvania newspolice chasedelaware news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
New Center City 47-story condo tower breaks ground
Good Samaritan helps thwart sexual assault in New Jersey
'ACT OF GOD': Family rescues abandoned baby wrapped in plastic bag
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
NYC helicopter crash pilot's family calls him 'true hero'
'GMA' broadcasting from Philly on Thursday
Show More
14-year-old shot while out with friends in SW Phila.
2 injured, including teen, in West Philly shooting
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Less Humid Today
Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age deal returns - with new rules
Alabama gov OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders
More TOP STORIES News