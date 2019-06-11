2 in custody, 1 sought after pursuit involving Pa. State Police ends with crash in Delaware

EDGEMOOR, Del. (WPVI) -- A police pursuit involving Pennsylvania State Police ended with a crash near Interstate 495 in Delaware on Tuesday afternoon.The crash happened after the vehicle exited I-495 at Edgemoor Road but crashed on Governor Printz Boulevard.There was no immediate word as to why police were in pursuit of the vehicle or exactly where the chase began.Two female suspects were taken into custody.A Delaware State Police helicopter was called in to assist in the search for another suspect.