BROWNS MILLS, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two people were killed and at least another was injured in a house fire in Burlington County.

The fire started just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Willow Boulevard in Browns Mill.

Authorities say an elderly couple lived in the home with their adult son.

Arriving fire crews were met with heavy flames coming from the one-story home.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the entire building was engulfed.

Firefighters were able to pull two people out of the home.

Authorities are not confirming the name and ages of the victims at this time.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

