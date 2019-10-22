Wrongfully arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks, two black men seek to turn an injustice into good

"This is an opportunity for our students to develop their career pathways directly out of high school. So we wanted this opportunity to accommodate all of our students," said Richard Gordon, principal at Paul Robeson High School.
In 2018, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were wrongfully arrested at a Center City coffee shop.
The City of Philadelphia committed $200,000 to Project Elevate. It's a new entrepreneurial program in city high schools developed by the two men under their non-profit called "Action Not Words." Penn's Netter Center is a program partner.
"We need to give people opportunity and chances to learn the skills necessary to be entrepreneurs to employ people and to have a good life," said Mayor Kenney.
"I grew up in the Philly public system so for me it's cool to come back and help with entrepreneurship and financial literacy in the system that I actually grew up in," said Gregory Smith, entrepreneurship mentor and teacher.
The program teaches high school students how to budget, invest and start their own businesses. All lessons that Siani Ross is passing along to her family
"I tell them things like how to budget, how to use their money wisely, how to save money and even how to invest," said Siani Ross.
Bridges to Wealth has free programs that run throughout the year for high school students as well as adults. For information visit: Bridges to Wealth