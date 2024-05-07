The girl would be shackled, the D.A. said, and would be punished by sometimes being denied food for days.

Girl, 12, dies weighing just 50 pounds; DA says she was subjected to 'evil' and 'torment'

WEST CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people have been charged after an emaciated and badly injured 12-year-old girl died following months of abuse, the Chester County district attorney said.

Malinda Hoagland weighed just 50 pounds when she died, investigators say. She also suffered from at least a half-dozen broken bones, bruises and organ failure.

The girl was subjected to "evil and torment that no child should ever have to endure," D.A. Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Malinda's biological father, 52-year-old Rendell Hoagland and his girlfriend, 45-year-old Cindy Warren, both of West Caln Township, are charged with attempted murder.

Rendell Hoagland and Cindy Warren

But, de Barrena-Sarobe said investigators are awaiting the results of various medical reports to decide whether to charge the two with murder.

The investigation began after Rendell Hoagland called 911 on Saturday, reporting that Malinda was unconscious and unresponsive.

She was rushed to the hospital but ultimately died. Malinda was "broken" and "barely alive," de Barrena-Sarobe said.

Malinda Hoagland

Hoagland allegedly claimed Malinda struck a tree while riding her bicycle, according to the affidavit, but de Barrena-Sarobe said even if that were true, it would in no way explain the extent of her injuries and emaciated state.

During the ensuing investigation, de Barrena-Sarobe said Malinda had been pulled out of school in late November and was shifted to an online cyber school in December.

Videos from both the suspects' phones and in-home camera system showed Malinda had been ankle-cuffed to furniture and was verbally berated, the D.A. said.

Hoagland and Warren would also punish Malinda by demanding she perform strenuous physical exercise such as squats, or running in place while she was still shackled, de Barrena-Sarobe said.

She would also be denied food, sometimes for days, as punishment for "perceived slights," according to the D.A.

Police add that Warren has a prior conviction for endangering the welfare of a child in Monroe County, related to the physical abuse of her 3-year-old son, and for the beating death of a 2-year-old child in her care.

Hoagland and Warren were arrested on Monday night and are both being held on $1 million bail.