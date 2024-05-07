3 pedestrians injured, 1 critically, after hit-and-run in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, leaving one of them in critical condition.

The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. at the intersection of B and Venango streets.

Investigators say the driver of a dark-colored minivan with logos on the side went around a stopped vehicle on B Street and struck the pedestrians.

The driver of the minivan then fled the scene, continuing southbound on B Street.

A 56-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition with head trauma and internal injuries.

Two other victims, a 59-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, suffered wrist injuries and were last reported to be hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at (215) 685-3180.