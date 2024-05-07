Body of 6th Baltimore bridge collapse victim recovered, authorities say

The victim was identified as 37-year-old José Mynor López of Baltimore, Maryland.

Lawyers for the city argue the Dali's owner failed to repair known power problems before the collision.

Lawyers for the city argue the Dali's owner failed to repair known power problems before the collision.

Lawyers for the city argue the Dali's owner failed to repair known power problems before the collision.

Lawyers for the city argue the Dali's owner failed to repair known power problems before the collision.

BALTIMORE -- Salvage teams have recovered the body of the sixth - and believed to be the final - victim killed in the March 26 Baltimore bridge collapse, authorities announced Tuesday, marking a grim milestone in the weekslong recovery operation that followed the disaster.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old José Mynor López of Baltimore, Maryland. CNN has previously reported Lopez has three children and was the main provider of his family.

READ MORE: Baltimore files legal claim against owner and operator of Dali cargo ship that rammed bridge

A carrier moves through a newly opened channel in Baltimore after being stuck in the harbor since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago, Thursday, April 25, 2024. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

"Investigators from the Maryland State Police, along with an FBI Victim Specialist and linguist, and a team of mental health professionals notified family members after a positive identification was confirmed," the Unified Command, a joint task force composed of police, Coast Guard and other government agencies to respond to the disaster, said in a statement online.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a 213-million-pound cargo vessel lost power and slammed into the structure, killing six construction workers repairing potholes on it. The bridge was used by some 30,000 Marylanders every day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.