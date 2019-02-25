2 men charged after ecstasy delivered in the mail

DOVER, Del. --
Authorities in Delaware say two men are facing charges after receiving a shipment of the drug ecstasy, or MDMA, in the mail.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Palmer Jr. and 38-year-old Sheldon Claud were arrested at the Dover post office Friday following an investigation involving federal agents.

In addition to seven ounces of MDMA, Dover police say they seized a pound of marijuana, an ounce and half of powder cocaine, an ounce of crack cocaine, 196 doses of LSD and more than 1,200 bags of heroin.

Both men are charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine, MDMA and marijuana, possession of LSD, conspiracy, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Cash bond was set at $702,200 for Palmer and $691,200 for Claud.

(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
