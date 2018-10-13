2 men injured after shooting outside North Philadelphia lounge

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police in North Philadelphia say two men were shot as they stood outside of the "J" Lounge overnight.

Officers say both men suffered gunshot wounds to the legs while standing outside of the lounge on J Street and Erie Avenue.

The victims were driven by private cars to separate hospitals.

They were later transferred to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

So far, police have no motives or suspects in the shooting.

