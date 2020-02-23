2 people shot, wounded in Maple Shade, New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday afternoon in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South Lenola Road.

There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

However, both victims were conscious and alert while being transported, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
