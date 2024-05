Couple wanted for stealing bird worth $1K from Pennsauken Twp. pet store

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey pet store is searching for an exotic bird that was swiped from the shop.

Employees at Value Pet Center in Pennsauken say a man and a woman came into the store Monday and asked to hold a sun conure, which is a kind of parrot.

IMAGE: The two people seen in these photos are accused of stealing a bird from Value Pet Center in Pennsauken on May 20, 2024.

But they say after walking around the store for a bit, the couple left, taking the bird with them.

The bird is valued at about $1,000.

Store employees hope the couple returns the bird unharmed.