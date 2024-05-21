2 women found stabbed to death in basement of home in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were found stabbed to death inside the basement of a home in the Lawncrest section.

Officers were called to the home in the 6000 block of Bingham Street around 1:33 p.m. Tuesday.

The women, one 75 years old and the other 58 years old, suffered multiple stab wounds, police say.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

There was no word on a motive for the stabbings and no arrests have been made.

The department's Homicide Unit is investigating.