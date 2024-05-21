$5,000 reward offered for arrest in killing of 16-year-old at carnival in Concord Mall parking lot

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a carnival earlier this month in Wilmington, Delaware.

The victim, Zykier Flowers, was shot at the LEAD Fest Carnival, which was being held in the parking lot of the Concord Mall, back on the night of May 11.

The reward is being offered by Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Flowers was one of two teens shot. The other victim, a 17-year-old boy, was treated at the hospital for serious injuries, police say, and has since been released.

According to police, a fight broke out between several people near the entrance of the carnival.

During the fight, an unknown suspect pulled a gun and fired several shots, hitting the two teenagers.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2729.

Police may also be contacted by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

The shooting led to the cancelation of the carnival, which was among several shut down across our area due to violence and unruly behavior.