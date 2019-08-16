2 Philadelphia men wanted for robbery spree arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men from Philadelphia wanted for a robbery spree are now under arrest.Yasin Lowman and Isiah Dykes were charged in 19 armed robberies.The alleged crimes happened between August 17 and September 25 of last year.Investigators say the pair targeted businesses in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.The robbers stole more than $12,000.Lowman and Dykes also face firearms charges.