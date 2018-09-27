Two Philadelphia police officers have been arrested with intent to dismiss after allegedly falsifying information during a traffic stop.It happened around 10:10 a.m. on April 17, 2018, in the area of the 100 block of East Sharpnack Street.According to documentation, Officers Matthew Walsh and Marvin Jones stopped a man for apparently using narcotics.During the encounter, the man was frisked because he failed to take his hands out of his pockets, according to the paperwork.That man was ultimately released without charges.However, the man filed a complaint against the police officers.The complaint was investigated by the Internal Affairs Division.After viewing the surveillance video, police determined that Officers Walsh and Jones stopped the man without reasonable suspicion or probable cause.Investigators say the officers improperly searched the man and his vehicle without probable cause. They say the officers detained the man in handcuffs for approximately 15 minutes, drove him approximately one block away, then released him one minute later.Police say the man was fully compliant at the time of the stop, and a prescription pharmaceutical that was removed from the man's pants was not noted on the officers' report.Walsh and Jones were arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, false imprisonment, tampering with records, and other offenses.Officer Walsh, 30, is a four-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. Officer Jones, 48, is a 10-year veteran.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has suspended both for 30 days, with the intent to dismiss the officers at the end of the 30-day period.------