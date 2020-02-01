2 found shot to death outside Sunoco gas station in Chester, Delaware County

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people have been shot and killed outside a gas station in Chester, Delaware County.

Police say someone opened fire around 4:25 a.m. Saturday at the Sunoco A Plus Mini Mart at Kerlin and West 9th streets.

One person found shot to death inside of a car in the back parking lot.

A second shooting victim who was discovered near gas pumps and the store's entrance was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not determined a motive and are searching for a suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesterdelaware countyfatal shootingshootingdouble shootinggas stationsunoco
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Triple shooting near Trenton apartments under investigation
Firefighters battle blaze at Bucks County school
AccuWeather: Dense Fog Advisory
Tips to help you drive in dense fog
Philadelphia police officer charged
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
Man shot, killed in Germantown
Show More
14-year-old wanted for shooting death of 79-year-old man in custody
Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan resigns
Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, wife plead not guilty to corruption charges
Community outraged after "Glenny" the turkey euthanized
More TOP STORIES News