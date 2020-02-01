2 found shot to death outside Sunoco gas station in Chester, Delaware County

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people have been shot and killed outside a gas station in Chester, Delaware County.Police say someone opened fire around 4:25 a.m. Saturday at the Sunoco A Plus Mini Mart at Kerlin and West 9th streets.One person found shot to death inside of a car in the back parking lot.A second shooting victim who was discovered near gas pumps and the store's entrance was also pronounced dead at the scene.Police have not determined a motive and are searching for a suspect.