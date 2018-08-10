2 shot during attempted robbery in city's Logan section

Two people have been shot and wounded in an attempted robbery in the city's Logan section.The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of North 11th Steet and West Olney Avenue.Police arrived to the scene to find a 37-year-old female and a 23-year-old man, both shot in the back.The victims tell police they were just sitting outside on the steps when a man came up and announced a robbery.The suspect fled towards north on 12th to Grange where he came across a man in his 30s on a BMX bike.The suspect then stole the bike and rode away on it."Our shooter is described as a male, about six-feet tall, stocky build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light-colored, possibly gray, sweatpants. He was riding a BMX bike with possibly orange rims or tires," said Chief Insp. Scott Small.Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.------