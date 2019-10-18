2 shot near Philadelphia schools, lockdowns lifted

Two people were shot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, prompting three nearby schools to be placed on lockdown.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on the 1900 block E Wishart Street.

Police said the two people were inside a car.

One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim was listed as stable.

The shooting occurred a block from Conwell Middle School on the 1800 block of E Clearfield Street.

As a precaution, Conwell Middle School and neighboring schools Francis E Willard Elementary and Jules E. Mastbaum Area Vocational Technical School were placed on lockdown.

All lockdowns were lifted by 8:30 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)school lockdownshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She wasn't responding': Teen jumps into action to help girl struck by car
NASA live: Watch historic first all female spacewalk
Michael White found not guilty in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
Pedestrian struck and killed in Gloucester County
School bus driver charged with driving while intoxicated
State shuts down rides after child dies at NJ harvest festival
Mumps outbreak reported at Ridley High School
Show More
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
AccuWeather: Some sun, cool and breezy today
El Chapo's son released after capture as violence erupts in Sinaloa
Worst Case Scenario premieres at Franklin Institute
17-year-old charged in shooting outside high school football game
More TOP STORIES News