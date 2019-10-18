2 shot near Philadelphia schools, lockdowns lifted

Two people shot on Wishart this AM. One stable, one critical. Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. All lockdowns have been lifted. pic.twitter.com/v7Nx0zPaU9 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) October 18, 2019

Two people were shot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, prompting three nearby schools to be placed on lockdown.It happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on the 1900 block E Wishart Street.Police said the two people were inside a car.One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim was listed as stable.The shooting occurred a block from Conwell Middle School on the 1800 block of E Clearfield Street.As a precaution, Conwell Middle School and neighboring schools Francis E Willard Elementary and Jules E. Mastbaum Area Vocational Technical School were placed on lockdown.All lockdowns were lifted by 8:30 a.m.