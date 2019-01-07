2 sought for series of North Philadelphia store robberies

Police are looking for a pair of suspects for the robberies of several stores in North Philadelphia.The first robbery happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 29 at the Metro PCS store at 2811 North 2nd Street.The man, who police say was dressed in female Muslim-like attire, pointed a gun at the employees and demanded cash. Money was placed in an oversized black purse with tan straps. He then fled south on 22nd Street.Then, at 6:45 p.m., police say the suspect entered the 7-Eleven store at 6101 Ridge Avenue and pointed weapons at employees.This time he was accompanied by a second suspect who acted as a lookout. The man took cash from the register and placed it in the same bag.On Friday, January 4, police say the same two suspects entered the Dunkin' Donuts at 2145 West Lehigh Avenue, and both were armed with handguns.The pair pointed the guns at workers and demanded money.Police say no shots were fired and there were no injuries during any of these robberies.The two were described by police as:Suspect #1: Black male, thin build, dark medium/dark complexion, small dreads, wearing full female Muslim like attire, dark jacket, dark sneakers with white soles and carrying a black oversized purse with tan straps, and armed with a handgun.Suspect #2: unknown race, stocky build, wearing all dark colored jacket with white Adidas logo on upper left front, white striping on right sleeve and right pant leg, dark colored knit ski mask, brown work boots, and armed with a handgun.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------