2 students shot near Chester High School: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two teens were rushed to the hospital following a shooting near Chester High School on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 200 block of West 9th Street near the school.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the left foot. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, said police.

Police said both teens were students of the school.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-447-8429.

