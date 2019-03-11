2 women arrested for attack on 85-year-old inside Philadelphia CVS

EMBED <>More Videos

Arrests made for attack on 85-year-old inside Philadelphia CVS. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on March 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two homeless women have been arrested for an attack on an 85-year-old man inside a CVS store in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.

The suspects are identified as 25-year-old Rachel Engelmann and 28-year-old Madison Zaccario.

Rachel Engelmann and Madison Zaccario



It happened on Feb. 21 around 11:30 a.m. at a CVS located in the 10000 block of Bustleton Avenue.
Police say an 85-year-old man was using the "MoneyGram machine" when the attacked occurred.

According to investigators, the two suspects approached the man and asked him if he needed help.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating after an elderly man was attacked inside a CVS in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.



That's when the victim was thrown to the ground and robbed.

Both were charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking and related offenses.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crimepolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after 2 found dead in West Norriton Township
Teen couple killed in Wilmington shooting identified
NFL: Nick Foles signing with Jacksonville Jaguars
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Preschool in Center City evacuated for structural damage
Nebraska police "pull over" Mustang made entirely of snow
Teen who survived fiery crash meets rescuers
Show More
Eagles sign Jason Peters to 1-year contract
Teen shot multiple times in SW Philly
Fire rips through 3 North Philadelphia businesses
'Car hoarder' has collection removed
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
More TOP STORIES News