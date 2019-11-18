2 women sought for theft from Evesham Township church

Source: Evesham Township Police

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two women who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars' worth of items from a church donation closet.

The theft happened on November 10 at the Church of Saint Isaac Jogues on Evesboro-Medford Road.

The stolen items include laundry detergent, winter coats and Kohl's gift cards.

In all, the items were worth $460, police say.



The women were seen leaving in a white four-door Nissan with a sun roof and New Jersey license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evesham police at 856-983-1116.

