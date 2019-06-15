2 young men injured in shooting in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting where two men were wounded in the city's Grays Ferry section.It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of 22nd Street near Montrose.Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Jefferson University Hospital. He is in stable condition.A 21-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.Police recovered a firearm at the scene, but so far, no arrests.