Inside Story looks back at the top local stories of 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell looks back at the year that was in the end-of-year Inside Story.We welcomed back four virtual panelists to comment on all the biggest stories around the region and beyond.The panel consists of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Alison Young, Ajay Raju and Sam Katz.Headlines covered include the pandemic, racial reckoning and policing, politics, and school board/CRT debates.