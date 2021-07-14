Philly's Broad Street Run returns in October

The 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 8 a.m.
Officials for the run say they are in close communication with the Philadelphia Department of Public of Health "to ensure the race is conducted with public health and safety as our top priority."
📣 The 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 8 a.m.! The Run is in close communication with @PHLPublicHealth to ensure the race is conducted with public health and safety as our top priority. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/3omduBiYP4— IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) July 14, 2021
Participants in the 2020 race are guaranteed entry and must complete their registration by July 29, 2021.
Registration will open on July 15, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.
Participants in the 2020 race are guaranteed entry and must complete their registration by July 29, 2021. Registration will open on July 15, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. 2/3— IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) July 14, 2021
"The registration links are only for people who were guaranteed a spot in the 2021 race due to the 2020 race being changed to a virtual event," race officials say.
All runners guaranteed a spot in the 2020 race who cannot attend can either defer to 2022 (you will be required to pay the 2022 registration fee with a 20% discount), or register for the 2021 race and transfer to another runner.
In the event that all spots are not filled by 2020 registrants, there will be a limited lottery to fill any remaining spots.
The price of the 2021 race is $57. However, 2020 runners are entitled to a 20% discount, which reduces the registration fee to $45.60.
"If health mandates related to a resurgence of COVID-19 compel us to cancel the October 10, 2021 Broad Street Run, we will hold a virtual run and no refunds will be issued," race officials say.
The Broad Street Run is the most popular 10-mile race in the country drawing more than 40,000 participants from all over the world.
The start area is located on the grounds of the Central High School Field at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue. All runners must be in their proper corral by 7:40 am.
The finish line is located about one-quarter mile past the main gate of the Navy Yard, at the southern end of Broad Street.
When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, officials say, in accordance with guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks.
Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The 2021 Broad Street Run was originally to take place in May, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.
Though the 2020 Broad Street Run turned into a virtual race last September, many runners still decided to run the 10 miles on their own on its original May 2020 date despite the postponement.
The 2022 race will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
More details can be found at: Broadstreetrun.com/run/