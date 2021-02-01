2021 Broad Street Run postponed until the fall

"While the future trajectory of COVID-19 is still unknown, we are hopeful that we'll be able to welcome you all this fall for the 2021 Broad Street Run. We will share the date of the 2021 race as soon as plans are finalized," the organization's website said.
Because of the change to this year's race, there will be no lottery for registration for the fall race. Anyone who was registered in 2020 will have the opportunity to register for 2021 at a discounted rate, officials said.
Those who were registered for the 2020 race will receive an e-mail with a link to register with the 20% discount.
The 2020 Broad Street run was also postponed due to COVID-19, but many runners still decided to run the 10 miles on their own.