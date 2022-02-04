broad street run

Registration date set for the 2022 Broad Street Run in Philadelphia

The race was canceled amid the pandemic in 2020 and moved to October in 2021.
EMBED <>More Videos

Registration date set for the 2022 Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The registration date for the 2022 Broad Street Run in Philadelphia has been set.

Those who are guaranteed entry by competing in at least 10 races, or who deferred their place in 2020 or 2021, can register starting Monday, Feb. 7.

That registration window is open until 11:59 p.m. on February 13.

Then, the lottery for all other registrants opens at midnight on February 14 and closes on the 28.

The city is requiring runners to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to race, which means either one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The race was canceled amid the pandemic in 2020 and moved to October in 2021.



"I'm happy to welcome the Blue Cross Broad Street Run back to Broad Street this spring. This is another sign that Philadelphia is returning to normal, and I thank everyone who has been vaccinated and following public health guidance for helping us get here," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

The run is set for Sunday, May 1st.

For more information, visit BroadStreetRun.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiabroad street run
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROAD STREET RUN
Broad Street Run sets date for 2022 race
Broad Street Run returns after COVID hiatus
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
Route Change: Broad Street Run to end on Pattison Avenue
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Freeze As Temperatures Plummet
Pedestrian killed in Delco hit-and-run, suspect charged
Viral video sparks #VeryAsian solidarity movement
Pence: Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned
Amazon hikes Prime membership price
Ruling expected Monday on Perkiomen Valley mask requirement
3 men charged with trafficking guns in Philadelphia
Show More
These GameStop traders made hundreds of thousands. What came next?
Avenatti found guilty in fraud trial involving Stormy Daniels
Video: Customer, 73, chases Macy's grab-and-run suspects through mall
Dr. Val Arkoosh suspends U.S. Senate campaign
Rotterdam may dismantle historic bridge for Jeff Bezos' superyacht
More TOP STORIES News