Registration date set for the 2022 Broad Street Run in Philadelphia

Those who are guaranteed entry by competing in at least 10 races, or who deferred their place in 2020 or 2021, can register starting Monday, Feb. 7.
That registration window is open until 11:59 p.m. on February 13.
Then, the lottery for all other registrants opens at midnight on February 14 and closes on the 28.
The city is requiring runners to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to race, which means either one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The race was canceled amid the pandemic in 2020 and moved to October in 2021.
"I'm happy to welcome the Blue Cross Broad Street Run back to Broad Street this spring. This is another sign that Philadelphia is returning to normal, and I thank everyone who has been vaccinated and following public health guidance for helping us get here," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.
The run is set for Sunday, May 1st.
For more information, visit BroadStreetRun.com