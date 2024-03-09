WATCH LIVE

Oscars 2024: Acting nominees represent hometowns across the country

OTRC logo
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
Where is your favorite Oscar nominee from?
As long as there have been movies, people have come from all over, hoping to make it in Hollywood. This year's Oscar nominees are representing hometowns from coast to coast.

Danielle Brooks from "The Color Purple" is from Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Bradley Cooper, Da'Vine Joy Randoph and Colman Domingo are all from the Philadelphia area.

Emma Stone is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Lily Gladstone from Browning, Montana.

Robert Downey Jr. and Robert De Niro are native New Yorkers while America Ferrera and Jodie Foster are both from Los Angeles.

Sterling K. Brown is from St. Louis, Missouri and Annette Benning is from Topeka, Kansas.

Mark Ruffalo is a Midwesterner too -- hailing from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.

Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.

Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.

The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

