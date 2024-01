The evolution of cars, auto technology | 2024 Philadelphia Auto Show

Take a trip down memory lane to see how today's modern marvels compare to those from the past.

Take a trip down memory lane to see how today's modern marvels compare to those from the past.

Take a trip down memory lane to see how today's modern marvels compare to those from the past.

Take a trip down memory lane to see how today's modern marvels compare to those from the past.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Comparing the cars of yesteryear to what we get in today's standard vehicle.

See the evolution of technology and how it has turned today's vehicles into one of the most elaborate machines anyone can own.

Take a trip down memory lane to see how today's modern marvels compare to those from the past.