Authorities searching for people seen in viral video dumping trash in ocean

Boaters were caught on camera over the weekend dumping trash into the ocean off the coast of Boca Raton, Florida, prompting an investigation by Florida state law enforcement.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said they have identified a group of young boaters who dumped trash right into south Florida waters.

"We know where the violation occurred," said Tyson Matthews, Florida Fish and Wildlife Public Information Officer. "It's just a matter of following through and applying the appropriate charges now."

The video shows the group, boating in large swells, dumping two garbage cans full of trash in the ocean -- and appearing to celebrate.

Drone video later captured the debris floating on top of the water.

"We're upset. Our job is to protect Florida's resources," Matthews said.

Wavy Boats, the owner of the company that filmed the video that recorded the illegal act, said they spotted the boat leaving an event called "Boca Bash."

The video captures the boat full of alleged minors engaging in underage drinking and eventually dumping all their trash into the ocean.

The police were notified immediately. The group then allegedly rejoined the party after dumping the trash in the ocean.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said that actions like these harm not only the environment, but the livelihoods of the local community.

"It's littering. It's polluting the environment," Matthew said. "It can cause significant damage to our marine resources. There's several levels of violations here."