23-year-old shot, killed in the city's Cobbs Creek section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's Cobbs Creek section.The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at 61st and Christian Streets.Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and once in the arm.He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where officials say the victim has died from his injuries.Police are reportedly looking for a 2004 gray Mercury with front and rear end damage that fled the shooting scene.