23-year-old shot, killed in the city's Cobbs Creek section: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at 61st and Christian Streets.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and once in the arm.

He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where officials say the victim has died from his injuries.

Police are reportedly looking for a 2004 gray Mercury with front and rear end damage that fled the shooting scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cobbs creek (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 outbreak among NJ students after beach party
NJ gov. urges public to cooperate with contact tracers
Man riding stolen dirt bike in grave condition after crash: Police
Motorcyclist killed in Wissinoming crash
2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Teacher of the Year adds hip-hop to math lessons
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid; Scattered Storms
Woman killed, search for hit-and-run driver in Cobbs Creek
1 killed, 1 critical in Burlington County crash
House holding rare Saturday vote on postal changes, funds
Cinnadust turns Cinnamon Toast Crunch into seasoning
More TOP STORIES News