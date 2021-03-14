gun violence

25-year-old man shot, killed in the city's Mantua section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's Mantua section.

The incident happened on Saturday just before 6 p.m. on the corner of 34th and Wallace streets.


Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the head.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died a short time later.


Police are looking for a white Dodge minivan that fled the scene south on 34th street.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.
