FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
Two women were injured when three cars and a SEPTA bus collided in Philadelphia's Feltonville section.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of C Street and Wyoming Avenue.

The impact sent one car up onto the sidewalk and another vehicle took down a traffic light pole, causing a power outage. A third car went into the side of the SEPTA bus.

The bus was in service at the time but no one on board was hurt.

One of the two women injured in the collision had to be extricated from on the cars involved.

PECO is working with police and fire to restore service and to get that intersection cleaned up.

So far, no word on what led to the crash.

