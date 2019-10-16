3 dead, 8 hurt after crash involving multi-passenger van in Chester County

NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least three people have died following an accident involving a multi-passenger van on Wednesday afternoon in Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Authorities say a van carrying 11 people crashed around 2:27 p.m. on Route 1 just north of Newark Road in New Garden Township.Three people have been confirmed dead, eight others are being treated for unknown injuries.Police say Route 1 southbound will be closed for several hours at Route 82The cause of the accident remains under investigation.