3 dead, 8 hurt after crash involving multi-passenger van in Chester County

NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least three people have died following an accident involving a multi-passenger van on Wednesday afternoon in Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Authorities say a van carrying 11 people crashed around 2:27 p.m. on Route 1 just north of Newark Road in New Garden Township.
Three people have been confirmed dead, eight others are being treated for unknown injuries.
Police say Route 1 southbound will be closed for several hours at Route 82
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
