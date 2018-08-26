3 injured after boy with autism steals ambulance in Rhode Island

A 13-year-old boy with ADHD and autism managed to get behind the wheel of a Rhode Island ambulance, and take it on a joyride that risked the lives of at least three people.The ambulance went out of control shortly after the teen took the wheel, and crossed a highway just as a bike approached.The bike slammed into the emergency vehicle.A firefighter who was trying to get in the ambulance to stop the young driver just missed getting hit.Amazingly, the biker, firefighter and teen escaped the crash with minor injuries.------