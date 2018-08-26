3 injured after boy with autism steals ambulance in Rhode Island

A 13-year-old boy with ADHD and autism managed to get behind the wheel of a Rhode Island ambulance, and take it on a joyride that risked the lives of at least three people.
The ambulance went out of control shortly after the teen took the wheel, and crossed a highway just as a bike approached.
The bike slammed into the emergency vehicle.
A firefighter who was trying to get in the ambulance to stop the young driver just missed getting hit.
Amazingly, the biker, firefighter and teen escaped the crash with minor injuries.
