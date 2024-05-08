Sign outside historic synagogue in Center City defaced with hateful vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A historic synagogue in Center City discovered it was the target of another hateful act of vandalism on Tuesday.

Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel had one of its signs defaced sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday.

In a statement to Action News, the synagogue wrote in part, "We are saddened by these continued acts of hatred taking place in our community. Our 'We Stand With Israel' sign was vandalized in a way that made the verbiage no longer reflect our beliefs."

According to the statement, officials decided to take the sign down after discovering the vandalism.

Synagogue leaders also stated that several congregants stepped up to help with the removal of the sign before families arrived in the morning to see it.

The sign is expected to be replaced shortly, the synagogue wrote.

This is the second time in the last two months that Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel was the target of antisemitic vandalism.

At the end of March, Philadelphia police say two women spray-painted hateful messages in front of the synagogue.

The phrases used are a known threat to the Jewish community.

Police are still searching for the suspects in that case. Anyone with information on either act of vandalism is asked to contact the authorities.