3 injured in smoky Delaware County apartment fire

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Three people are recovering from a smoky apartment fire in Delaware County early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out in the Crosby Square Apartments on the 1300 block of Crosby Street in Chester just after midnight.
Officials said two people were overcome by smoke.
The building superintendent was also was hurt while trying to help people escape the flames.
All three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
