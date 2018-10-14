3 men wounded after gunfire breaks out at party

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred overnight.Three men in their twenties were wounded when gunfire erupted as they left a party.This happened in the 2200 block of North Watts Street.The men managed to get to a nearby Rite Aid.Officers from the Temple University and Philadelphia police departments rushed them to the hospital.The men are listed in stable condition.Police say nobody involved is a Temple student.S far, no arrests have been made in this case.------