3 men wounded after gunfire breaks out at party

EMBED </>More Videos

3 men wounded after gunfire breaks out at party. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 14, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred overnight.

Three men in their twenties were wounded when gunfire erupted as they left a party.

This happened in the 2200 block of North Watts Street.

The men managed to get to a nearby Rite Aid.

Officers from the Temple University and Philadelphia police departments rushed them to the hospital.

The men are listed in stable condition.

Police say nobody involved is a Temple student.

S far, no arrests have been made in this case.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Center City
Hate flyers left on several Cherry Hill residents' lawns
L&I officials seize salvage yard in Bridesburg
Officer injured while chasing suspect in Strawberry Mansion
Man critical after being stabbed in Chinatown
Fans from all over the world attend Unity Cup championship in Chester
Cell phone found taped under bathroom sink at West Chester Univ.
Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run in Kensington
Show More
Tractor trailer crashes, overturns at base of Walt Whitman Bridge in New Jersey
2 men injured after shooting outside North Philadelphia lounge
Teenagers sought after running from scene of shooting in Overbrook Park
AccuWeather: High Clouds, Cool
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway
More News